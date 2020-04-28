The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EHTH, SERV and BBBY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 to April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Class Period: February 26, 2019 to November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Class Period: October 2, 2019 to February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

According to the complaint, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

