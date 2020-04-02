The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUP, CCI and VMW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Class Period: January 30, 2019 to February 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Tupperware Brands Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

According to the complaint, Crown Castle International Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Crown Castle's internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle's net income, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 to February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The complaint alleges VMware, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

