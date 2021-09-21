The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KPLT, ANVS and SPPI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

Katapult Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KPLT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19760&from=1

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Class Period: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

The ANVS lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Annovis Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgment, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ANVS: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19760&from=1

Story continues

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

The SPPI lawsuit alleges Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SPPI: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19760&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the web pages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665073/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-KPLT-ANVS-and-SPPI



