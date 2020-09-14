The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSP, WINS and FENC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Class Period: February 11, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Insperity, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (b) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (c) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (d) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 - July 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2020

The WINS lawsuit alleges that Wins Finance Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ultimate repayment of the RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain; (ii) nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company's financial and operating condition; (iii) weaknesses in Wins's internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company's repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses; (iv) the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins's independent auditor foreseeably likely; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Class Period: February 11, 2020 - August 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2020

The FENC lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facilities for PEDMARK, the Company's sole product candidate, did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, regulatory approval for PEDMARK was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

