The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSLY, CLNC and LOOP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Class Period: May 6, 2020 - August 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2020

The FSLY lawsuit alleges that Fastly, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fastly's largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (2) there was a material risk that Fastly's business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in FSLY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fastly-inc-loss-submission-form?id=10132&from=1

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and/or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Colony Credit pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's false and/or misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the combination of Colony NorthStar, Inc., NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and NorthStar Real Estate Income II, Inc. on or about February 1, 2018 (the "Merger").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 9, 2020

The complaint alleges Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the credit quality of certain of the Company's assets had deteriorated prior to the Merger, and were continuing to deteriorate at the time of the Merger; (ii) certain of the Company's loans, including four loans of approximately $261 million related to a New York hotel, were substantially impaired, there was insufficient collateral to secure the loans, and it was unlikely that the loans would be repaid; (iii) as a result, the valuation attributed to certain of the Company's assets was overstated; (iv) that certain of the assets contributed as part of the Merger were of substantially lower value than reflected in the Company's financial statements and the Registration Statement; (v) as a result, the Company's financial condition, including its book value, was materially overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements in the Registration Statement about the Company's business, operations, and prospect were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CLNC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/colony-credit-real-estate-inc-loss-submission-form?id=10132&from=1

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - October 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

The LOOP lawsuit alleges that Loop Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LOOP: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/loop-industries-inc-loss-submission-form?id=10132&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Story continues