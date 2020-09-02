The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KODK, AYX and BLNK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Class Period: July 27, 2020 - August 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2020

According to a filed complaint, defendants failed to disclose that the Company had granted its Executive Chairman, James Continenza, and several other Company insiders millions of dollars’ worth of stock options immediately prior to the Company publicly disclosing that it had received the $765 million loan, which Defendants knew would cause Kodak’s stock to immediately increase in value once the deal was announced. In addition, while in possession of this material non-public information, Continenza and other Company insiders purchased tens of thousands of the Company’s shares immediately prior to the announcement, again at prices that they knew would increase exponentially once news of the loan became public.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Class Period: May 6, 2020 - August 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

Alteryx, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter, and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers; (3) as a result and due to the nature of adoption licenses, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Class Period: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Blink Charging Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

