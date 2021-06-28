The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PCT, DNMR and SPCE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Class Period: November 16, 2020 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021

According to the complaint, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Class Period: October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021

The DNMR lawsuit alleges that Danimer Scientific, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Class Period: October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2021

According to the complaint, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

