The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STAA, BLNK and PLAN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Class Period: February 26, 2020 - August 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Staar Surgical Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and that as a result of the foregoing, (4) Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Class Period: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The complaint alleges Blink Charging Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Class Period: November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

Anaplan Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

