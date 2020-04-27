The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, CRON and SERV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Class Period: April 24, 2019 to July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

Align Technology, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ALGN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=6211&from=1

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The CRON lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Cronos Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CRON: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=6211&from=1

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Class Period: February 26, 2019 to November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

During the class period, Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SERV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6211&from=1

