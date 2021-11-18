The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HEPS, BMRN and HMLP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ:HEPS)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2021

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and Gross Merchandise Value had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in HEPS: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/d-market-elektronik-hizmetler-ve-ticaret-anonim-irketi-a-k-a-d-market-electronic-services-trading-d-b-a-hepsiburada-loss-submission-form?id=21373&from=1

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Class Period: January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 22, 2021

Story continues

The BMRN lawsuit alleges BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) BMN 307, an Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer of Human Phenylalanine Hydroxylase, was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the Food and Drug Administration would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BMRN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=21373&from=1

Hoegh LNG Partners Lp (NYSE:HMLP)

Class Period: August 22, 2019 - July 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Hoegh LNG Partners Lp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Partnership was facing issues with the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara ("PGN") Floating Storage Regasification Unit ("FSRU") Lampung charter; (2) as a result, the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer would state that it would commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages; (3) the Partnership would need to find alternative refinancing for its PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (4) the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility matured in September 2021, not October 2021 as previously stated; (5) the Partnership would be forced to accept less favorable refinancing terms with regards to the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (6) Höegh LNG would not extend the revolving credit line to the Partnership past its maturation date; (7) Höegh LNG would reveal that it "will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility"; (8) as a result of the foregoing, the Partnership would essentially end distributions to common units holders; (9) the COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole or root cause of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia, in 2019, before the pandemic, there were already a very low amount of demand in Indonesia for the Partnership's gas; (10) the auditing, tax, nor maintenance of PGN FSRU Lampung were not the sole or root cause(s) of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia; and (11) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in HMLP: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-loss-submission-form?id=21373&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/673691/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-HEPS-BMRN-and-HMLP



