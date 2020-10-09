The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LX, GTX and MESO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Lexin American depositary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 21, 2017; or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 9, 2020

According to the complaint, Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance-sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lexinfintech-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=9983&from=1

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Class Period: October 1, 2018 - September 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Garrett Motion Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Garrett's ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in GTX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/garrett-motion-inc-loss-submission-form?id=9983&from=1

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Class Period: April 16, 2019 - October 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

The MESO lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Mesoblast Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) comparative analyses between Mesoblast's Phase 3 trial and three historical studies did not support the effectiveness of the Company's lead product candidate, remestemcel-L, for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease due to design differences between the four studies; (2) as a result, the US Food and Drug Administration was reasonably likely to require further clinical studies; (3) as a result, the commercialization of remestemcel-L in the U.S. was likely to be delayed; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MESO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mesoblast-limited-loss-submission-form?id=9983&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

