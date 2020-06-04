The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSX, IQ and SRNE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

The GSX lawsuit alleges GSX Techedu Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

The IQ lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) iQIYI American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 29, 2018; or (b) iQIYI securities between March 29, 2018, and April 7, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

According to the complaint, iQIYI, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

Class Period: May 15, 2020 - May 20, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The SRNE lawsuit alleges Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

