The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LRN, BRY and NAK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)
Class Period: April 27, 2020 - September 18, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021
The LRN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, K12 Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructures, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (ii) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer system; (iii) K12 was unable provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; and (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted facts.
Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)
Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased: (a) Berry common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 26, 2018; or (b) Berry securities between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2021
The complaint alleges Berry Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; (ii) Berry's operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company's productivity and increase costs; (iii) the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company's revenues; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)
Class Period: December 21, 2017 - November 25, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2021
The NAK lawsuit alleges that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; (2) the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; (3) as a result, the Company's permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
