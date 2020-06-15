The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SRNE, CLNY and CCL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

Class Period: May 15, 2020 - May 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The SRNE lawsuit alleges Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in SRNE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sorrento-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7364&from=1

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY)

Class Period: August 9, 2019 - May 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Colony Capital, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Colony's sale of its industrial real estate portfolio and the bifurcation of Colony Credit Real Estate's portfolio were foreseeably likely to negatively impact Colony's financial and operating results; (ii) certain of Colony's remaining portfolio companies carried unsustainable levels of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and were thus at a significant risk of default; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in CLNY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/colony-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7364&from=1

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

Class Period: September 26, 2019 - May 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

According to the complaint, Carnival Corporation & Plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's medics were reporting increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company's ships; (2) Carnival was violating port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections on board its ships; (3) in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company's own health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CCL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carnival-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=7364&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593964/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SRNE-CLNY-and-CCL



