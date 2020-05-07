The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZM, GSX and GRPN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

Class Period: April 18, 2019 to April 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The ZM lawsuit alleges Zoom Video Communications, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ZM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zoom-video-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6409&from=1

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 to April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

GSX Techedu Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in GSX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6409&from=1

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Class Period: November 4, 2019 to February 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Groupon, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in GRPN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6409&from=1

