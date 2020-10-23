The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NNOX, NKLA and RCL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Class Period: August 21, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Nano-X Imaging Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines; (3) Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Nikola Corporation, f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Class Period: March 3, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Nikola Corporation, f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its "in-house" design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading "test" video of the Company's Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Class Period: February 4, 2020 - March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Royal Caribbean misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) the Company falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; (3) the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19; and (5) the Company's ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews.

