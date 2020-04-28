The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XP, ANAB and GOSS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

XP Inc. (XP)

Class Period: or otherwise acquired XP’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP’s December 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

Throughout the class period, XP Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)

Class Period: October 10, 2017 to November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

According to the complaint, AnaptysBio, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AnaptysBio failed to disseminate important data from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time;and (ii) the Company's statements omitted key information from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients’ average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company’s decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio’s lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

Class Period: common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer’s documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer’s GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis’ oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

