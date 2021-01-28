The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QSR, TRIT and QS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)
Class Period: April 29, 2019 - October 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021
Throughout the class period, Restaurant Brands International Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Class Period: August 20, 2020 - December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021
The TRIT lawsuit alleges Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the extent to which Company's revenue growth relied on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:QS)
Class Period: November 27, 2020 - December 31, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
