The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VXRT, NKLA and GLNG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Class Period: June 25, 2020 - July 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Vaxart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in Operation Warp Speed ('OWS'), a program which commits the federal government to massive funding for the development of COVID-19 vaccines; 2) Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies chosen to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses; and 3) Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support.

Nikola Corporation, f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Class Period: March 3, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

The NKLA lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Nikola Corporation, f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its "in-house" design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading "test" video of the Company's Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

The GLNG lawsuit alleges Golar LNG Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) certain employees, including the Chief Executive Officer of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. f/k/a Golar Power Limited ("Hygo"), had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its initial public offering would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

