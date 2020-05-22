The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAFC, LOPE and CONN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Class Period: August 12, 2019 - January 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The HAFC lawsuit alleges Hanmi Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in HAFC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hanmi-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=6816&from=1

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LOPE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6816&from=1

Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Conn's, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CONN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/conns-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6816&from=1

