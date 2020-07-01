The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOPE, WFC and KL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LOPE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7701&from=1

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Class Period: April 5, 2020 - May 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 3, 2020

Throughout the class period, Wells Fargo & Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company’s litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in WFC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/wells-fargo-company-loss-submission-form?id=7701&from=1

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

The complaint alleges Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (ii) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (iii) the Company’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=7701&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





