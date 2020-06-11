The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BBBY, GSX and SRNE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

According to the complaint, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period GSX Techedu Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

Class Period: May 15, 2020 - May 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

During the class period, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

