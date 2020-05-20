The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XP, VMW and LOPE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

XP Inc. (XP)

The XP lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XP’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP’s December 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

Throughout the class period, XP Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in XP: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6734&from=1

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The VMW lawsuit alleges that VMware, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in VMW: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6734&from=1

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LOPE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6734&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590702/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-XP-VMW-and-LOPE



