The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUP, TVTY and ALGN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Class Period: January 30, 2019 to February 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

During the class period, Tupperware Brands Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)

Class Period: March 8, 2019 to February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The TVTY lawsuit alleges that Tivity Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity's Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity's revenues; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Class Period: April 24, 2019 to July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

