The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TVTY, AAN and MGPI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)

Class Period: March 8, 2019 to February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Tivity Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity's Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity's revenues; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aarons, Inc. (AAN)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 to February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2020

The AAN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Aarons, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (ii) consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive Leasing ("Progressive") and Aaron's Business ("AB") segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (iii) consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (iv) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 to February 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2020

The MGPI lawsuit alleges MGP Ingredients, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (a) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged whiskey inventory; (b) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (c) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company's aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; and (d) in light of the foregoing, the Company's FY19 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

