The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INO, NCLH and SERV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

Class Period: February 14, 2020 to March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Class Period: February 20, 2020 to March 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Class Period: February 26, 2019 to November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

The SERV lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

