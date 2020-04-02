The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LK, MGPI and HAFC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

Class Period: November 13, 2019 to January 31, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2020

During the class period, Luckin Coffee Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other products" were inflated; (ii) Luckin's financial results thus overstated the Company's financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)

Class Period: February 27, 2019 to February 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2020

The complaint alleges MGP Ingredients, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged whiskey inventory; (b) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (c) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company's aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; and (d) in light of the foregoing, the Company's FY19 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Class Period: August 12, 2019 to January 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

Throughout the class period, Hanmi Financial Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

