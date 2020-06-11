The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IQ, WORX and CONN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

The IQ lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) iQIYI American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 29, 2018; or (b) iQIYI securities between March 29, 2018, and April 7, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

The IQ lawsuit alleges that iQIYI, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in IQ: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/iqiyi-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7304&from=1

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Class Period: April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The WORX lawsuit alleges SCWorx Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in WORX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form?id=7304&from=1

Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

The CONN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Conn's, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CONN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/conns-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7304&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





