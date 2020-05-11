The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAFC, LBRT and FITB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Class Period: August 12, 2019 to January 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Hanmi Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in HAFC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hanmi-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=6440&from=1

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

Class Period: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in LBRT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6440&from=1

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Class Period: February 26, 2016 to March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The FITB lawsuit alleges Fifth Third Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in FITB: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-submission-form?id=6440&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589356/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-HAFC-LBRT-and-FITB



