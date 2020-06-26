The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WORX, ENDP and CEMI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Class Period: April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

Throughout the class period, SCWorx Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Endo International Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis (including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York and the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market) were larger in scope than the Company had represented; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

Class Period: March 12, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Chembio's stock price and operated as a fraud or deceit by misrepresenting the efficacy of the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test. Defendants allegedly achieved this by making false statements about Chembio's DPP COVID-19 test, although they knew or at least recklessly disregarded that there were material performance concerns with the test. When defendants' prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Chembio stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of Chembio's stock price.

