The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QIWI, KNDI and GDRX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)
Class Period: March 28, 2019 - December 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021
The QIWI lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Qiwi plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Class Period: March 15, 2019 - November 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021
During the class period, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms length relationship with Kandi; (ii) the majority of Kandi's sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company's reputation and valuation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)
Class Period: September 23, 2020 - November 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 16, 2021
GoodRx Holdings, Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: at the time of the IPO, unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx. Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. Given defendants' knowledge of Amazon's intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, and their misleading statements about GoodRx's competitive position made contemporaneously with that knowledge, defendants' materially false and/or misleading statements alleged herein were made willfully and caused GoodRx common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.
