The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARDX, YALA and KPLT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021

Ardelyx, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ARDX: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19657&from=1

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Class Period: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

During the class period, Yalla Group Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in YALA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?id=19657&from=1

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

According to the complaint, Katapult Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KPLT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19657&from=1

