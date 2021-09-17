The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARDX, YALA and KPLT
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)
Class Period: August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021
Ardelyx, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ARDX: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19657&from=1
Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)
Class Period: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021
During the class period, Yalla Group Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in YALA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?id=19657&from=1
Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)
Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021
According to the complaint, Katapult Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in KPLT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19657&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664534/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ARDX-YALA-and-KPLT