The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QIWI, GDRX and QS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)
Class Period: March 28, 2019 - December 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021
Throughout the class period, Qiwi plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in QIWI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/qiwi-plc-loss-submission-form?id=12214&from=1
GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)
Class Period: September 23, 2020 - November 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 16, 2021
During the class period, GoodRx Holdings, Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: at the time of the IPO, unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx. Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. Given defendants' knowledge of Amazon's intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, and their misleading statements about GoodRx's competitive position made contemporaneously with that knowledge, defendants' materially false and/or misleading statements alleged herein were made willfully and caused GoodRx common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.
Learn about your recoverable losses in GDRX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/goodrx-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=12214&from=1
QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:QS)
Class Period: November 27, 2020 - December 31, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021
Throughout the class period, QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in QS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=12214&from=1
