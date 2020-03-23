The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LK, HPQ and JELD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

Class Period: November 13, 2019 to January 31, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Luckin Coffee Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other products" were inflated; (ii) Luckin's financial results thus overstated the Company's financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants knew that HP's "four-box" model for measuring its supplies business was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of supplies demand and outcomes because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the four-box model. The complaint further alleges that defendants knew the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the supplies channel. As a result, the supplies inventory in the Company's channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP's supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated.

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (JELD)

Class Period: January 26, 2017 to October 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's products, including doors, did not compete against other manufacturers on price, contrary to Jeld-Wen's representations; (2) the market in which the Company sells its doors is not "highly competitive" as the Company claimed; (3) Jeld-Wen's strong margins and anticipated margin growth were not, as the Company claimed, attributed to changes they had made in Jeld-Wen's business operations and strategies; and (4) Jeld-Wen failed to disclose the Company's anti competitive conduct. Because of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

