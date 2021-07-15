The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SPCE, OCGN and BZ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Class Period: October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2021

The SPCE lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SPCE: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/virgin-galactic-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=17678&from=1

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Ocugen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in OCGN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ocugen-inc-loss-submission-form?id=17678&from=1

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

According to the complaint, Kanzhun Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government ("CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BZ: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-loss-submission-form?id=17678&from=1

