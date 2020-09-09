The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BAYRY, VEL and QTT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC PINK:BAYRY)

Lawsuit on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bayer American Depositary Receipts between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2020

The BAYRY lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following its acquisition of Monsanto Company, Bayer could be at risk of suffering billions of dollars in judgments and reputational damage if the lawsuits brought against Monsanto alleging that exposure to its glyphosate-based Roundup product caused cancer were successful, 2) a result, Defendants' positive statements about the prospects of the Monsanto acquisition and the benefits it would create for Bayer's business were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BAYRY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bayer-aktiengesellschaft-loss-submission-form?id=9146&from=1

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased VEL stocks pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus, as amended, issued in connection with Velocity's January 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants failed to disclose that, at the time of Velocity's initial public offering (the "IPO"), the Company's non-performing loans had dramatically increased in size from the figures provided in the Registration Statement and Prospectus that Velocity had issued in connection with the IPO. Further, defendants failed to provide any information to investors regarding the potential impact of the novel coronavirus on Velocity's business and operations, despite the fact that the international spread of the virus had already been confirmed at the time of the IPO. The failure to disclose the substantial and growing proportion of the Company's loans that were non-performing and/or on non-accrual status as of the IPO rendered the statements contained in the Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding the quality of the Company's loan portfolio and underwriting practices materially misleading.

Learn about your recoverable losses in VEL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/velocity-financial-inc-loss-submission-form?id=9146&from=1

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that: a) purchased or otherwise acquired Qutoutiao American Depositary Shares pursuant and/ortraceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering; and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired Qutoutiao securities between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

Throughout the class period, Qutoutiao Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qutoutiao replaced its advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing third-party oversight of the content and quality of the advertisements; (2) the Company placed advertisements on its mobile app for products whose claims could not be substantiated and thus were considered false advertisements under applicable regulations; (3) as a result, the Company would face increasing regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm; (4) as a result, the Company's advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in QTT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/qutoutiao-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=9146&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Story continues