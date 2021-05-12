The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EBON, EBS and CCIV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Class Period: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

The EBON lawsuit alleges that Ebang International Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Class Period: July 6, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021

The complaint alleges Emergent Biosolutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021

According to the complaint, Churchill Capital Corp IV allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

