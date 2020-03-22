The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GERN, CCI and TLRY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Geron Corporation (GERN)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 to September 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misled investors regarding a drug called imetelstat, which was intended to treat certain cancers that occur in bone marrow. Specifically, defendants misled investors about the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark. That study was designed to ascertain whether imetelstat helped patients with a cancer called myelofibrosis.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

During the class period, Crown Castle International Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Crown Castle's internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle's net income, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

Class Period: January 15, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

The TLRY lawsuit alleges that Tilray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported advantages of the marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (the "ABG Agreement")were significantly overstated; (ii) the under performance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

