The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WWE, JELD and CRON

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 to February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

Throughout the class period, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Defendants perpetrated a fraudulent scheme which: (i) deceived the investing public regarding WWE's business and prospects; (ii) artificially inflated the price of WWE Class A common stock; (iii) permitted certain senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares at fraud inflated prices; and (iv) caused the public to purchase WWE Class A common stock at artificially inflated prices.

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (JELD)

Class Period: January 26, 2017 to October 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's products, including doors, did not compete against other manufacturers on price, contrary to Jeld-Wen's representations; (2) the market in which the Company sells its doors is not "highly competitive" as the Company claimed; (3) Jeld-Wen's strong margins and anticipated margin growth were not, as the Company claimed, attributed to changes they had made in Jeld-Wen's business operations and strategies; and (4) Jeld-Wen failed to disclose the Company's anti competitive conduct. Because of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The CRON lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Cronos Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

