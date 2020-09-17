The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ERII, AYX and PLAN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Class Period: August 2, 2017 - June 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

The ERII lawsuit alleges that Energy Recovery, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of the Company's VorTeq technology than Schlumberger Technology Corp., which had exclusive rights to the use of VorTeq (ii) these differences created substantial risk of early termination of the Company's exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (iii) accordingly, the revenue guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ERII: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/energy-recovery-inc-loss-submission-form?id=9358&from=1

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Class Period: May 6, 2020 - August 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

According to the complaint, Alteryx, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter, and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers; (3) as a result and due to the nature of adoption licenses, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in AYX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alteryx-inc-loss-submission-form?id=9358&from=1

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Class Period: November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

Anaplan Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PLAN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/anaplan-inc-loss-submission-form?id=9358&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/606559/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ERII-AYX-and-PLAN



