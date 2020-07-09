The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PRA, ENPH and KL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Class Period: April 26, 2019 - May 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

ProAssurance Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty P&C segment; (ii) ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten; and (iii) as a result, ProAssurance was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PRA: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/proassurance-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=7856&from=1

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

Class Period: February 26, 2019 - June 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

The complaint alleges Enphase Energy, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) the Company's reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ENPH: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/enphase-energy-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7856&from=1

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

The KL lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (ii) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (iii) the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=7856&from=1

