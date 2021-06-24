The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CCIV, DNMR and HMPT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

The CCIV lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Churchill Capital Corp IV made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Class Period: October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021

Throughout the class period, Danimer Scientific, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2021

During the class period, Home Point Capital Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

