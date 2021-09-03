The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OTLY, AHCO and ARDX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021

The OTLY lawsuit alleges that Oatly Group AB made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO)

Class Period: November 11, 2019 - July 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2021

According to the complaint, AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021

The ARDX lawsuit alleges Ardelyx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

