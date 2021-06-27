The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CCXI, SKLZ and ATER

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Class Period: November 26, 2019 - May 6, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

According to the complaint, ChemoCentryx, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Class Period: December 16, 2020 - April 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2021

The SKLZ lawsuit alleges Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: representations relating to certain of Skillz's business operations, performance metrics and ultimate valuation, including, among others, Skillz's ability to attract new end-users, future profitability, the shrinking popularity of its hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and the Company's valuation. For example, one of the Company's objectively unrealistic promises included the unsupportable claim that the Company was valued at $3.5 billon, based on revenue projections in excess of $550 million for 2022. However, the Company failed to inform investors that downloads of the games that account for a majority share of its revenue have been declining since at least November 2020. In reality, the Company's prospects for attaining that revenue scale was far from realistic given its size, market share, reliance on thirdparty app stores, declining downloads of its most popular games and, critically, the enormous amount of incentive Bonus Payments that Skillz routinely provides to its gamer customers, a fact that investors were misled about. These Bonus Payments are routinely provided to its customers, who are expected to use them for game entry fees, which, in turn, artificially inflates Skillz revenue.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Class Period: December 1, 2020 - May 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021

The ATER lawsuit alleges that Aterian, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

