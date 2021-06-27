The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNMR, WPG and FREQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Class Period: October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021



The DNMR lawsuit alleges Danimer Scientific, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Class Period: November 5, 2020 - March 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2021



The complaint alleges that during the class period Washington Prime Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WPG's financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Class Period: November 16, 2020 - March 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2021



The FREQ lawsuit alleges that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company's Phase 2a trial results failed to live up to the Company's expectations as the results revealed no discernable difference between FX-322 and the placebo. In spite of the disappointing results, the Company continued to conduct the Phase 2a study while releasing positive statements in earnings calls, press releases, SEC filings, and pharmaceutical presentations about FX-322's potential. These statements materially misled the market and artificially inflated the value of Frequency's common stock.

