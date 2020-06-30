The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HALL, MYL and IDEX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Class Period: March 5, 2019 - March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss-adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in HALL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hallmark-financial-services-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7661&from=1

Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Class Period: February 16, 2016 - May 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2020

During the class period, Mylan N.V. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Food and Drug Administration's investigation into the Company's manufacturing plant in Morgantown, West Virginia was the result of whistleblower allegations, and not, as Mylan insinuated, the result of a "regular" inspection; and 2) defendants knew, or were reckless in not knowing that, as a result of Mylan's continued efforts to remain uncooperative with the Food and Drug Administration, the Morgantown plant would continue to incur substantial setbacks.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in MYL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mylan-n-v-loss-submission-form-2?id=7661&from=1

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

Class Period: March 20, 2020 - June 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2020

The IDEX lawsuit alleges that Ideanomics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ideanomics' Mobile Energy Global Division in Qingdao, China (the "MEG Center") was not "a one million square foot EV expo center" as the Company had stated in press releases; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strongly as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in IDEX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ideanomics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7661&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595765/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-HALL-MYL-and-IDEX



