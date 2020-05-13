The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAFC, VMW and BIDU

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Class Period: August 12, 2019 - January 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

Throughout the class period, Hanmi Financial Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in HAFC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hanmi-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=6472&from=1

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

During the class period, VMware, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in VMW: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6472&from=1

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Class Period: March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2020

The BIDU lawsuit alleges that Baidu, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BIDU: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/baidu-inc-loss-submission-form?id=6472&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589693/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-HAFC-VMW-and-BIDU



