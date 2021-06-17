The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CCIV, DNMR and SPCE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Churchill Capital Corp IV made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CCIV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form?id=16972&from=1

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Class Period: October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021

Throughout the class period, Danimer Scientific, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in DNMR: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/danimer-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16972&from=1

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Class Period: October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2021

During the class period, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SPCE: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/virgin-galactic-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16972&from=1

