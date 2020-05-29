The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EHTH, WORX and GRPN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in EHTH: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7000&from=1

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Class Period: April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

During the class period, SCWorx Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in WORX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form?id=7000&from=1

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Class Period: November 4, 2019 - February 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Groupon, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in GRPN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7000&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591943/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-EHTH-WORX-and-GRPN



