The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, TRIT and BTBT
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period iRhythm Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Learn about your recoverable losses in IRTC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=12705&from=1
Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Class Period: August 20, 2020 - December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021
The TRIT lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the extent to which Company's revenue growth relied on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in TRIT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/triterras-inc-f-k-a-netfin-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=12705&from=1
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
The BTBT lawsuit alleges that Bit Digital, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in BTBT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form?id=12705&from=1
